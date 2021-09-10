Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman was raped in Mumbai’s Saki Naka area. Reports claim the woman was brutally tortured as she sustained grave injuries in her private parts and was in critical condition. The details of torture and rape are a grim reminder of Delhi’s Nirbhaya gangrape. As per the police, one accused has been arrested but Mumbai Police is on the lookout for more suspects. The exact date of the incident has not been ascertained so far.Also Read - Narayan Rane Calls Maharashtra Govt Anti-Hindu, Says Imposing Curbs During Festival ‘Wrong’

According to police, after raping the woman in Khirani Road area of Sakinaka, the accused allegedly pushed a rod into her genitals before escaping. Also Read - Security Guards in Noida’s Housing Society Mercilessly Thrash Resident With Lathis | Video Goes Viral

Sakinaka Police Station’s Senior Police Inspector Balwant Deshmukh said that the accused, identified as local, Madhu Chavan, 45, has been arrested and is being interrogated in connection with the dastardly crime. Also Read - Behala Dual Murder Case: Kolkata Teacher and Son Found Dead Inside House, Husband Detained for Interrogation

Mumbai: Man arrested for the alleged rape of a 30-year-old woman, case registered. The woman was found lying unconscious at Khairani Road in the Saki Naka area last night. She is currently under treatment at a city hospital: Police — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

The victim, who was found bleeding profusely, was rushed in a critical condition to the BMC’s Rajawadi Hospital, but Deshmukh declined to comment on her health status, saying “she remains under treatment”.

Top police officials rushed to the spot for investigations, and to nab the others involved, in the crime that came on the eve of the state’s biggest festival Ganeshotsav which started on Friday.

Police have registered a case under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) and 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(Inputs from Zee Mumbai Bureau, IANS and ANI)