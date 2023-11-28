Home

From Today, Shops And Hotels In Mumbai Will Have To Face Action If Signboards Not Written In Marathi

BMC had issued a press release issuing directions regarding the same. A team has been formed to take action against such establishments that did not follow the directives.

Mumbai: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to begin drive starting today against shops, hotels and other establishments in Mumbai that do not have Marathi signboards in Devanagari script. BMC had issued a press release issuing directions regarding the same. A team has been formed to take action against such establishments that did not follow the directives.

The apex court had given time to put up Devanagari boards by November 25, but the civic body will initiate action from November 28, the statement said.

The apex court on September 25 had given the shopkeepers in Mumbai a two-month deadline to install Marathi signboards. The Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA), with around five lakh shopkeepers as members, had moved the SC last year to challenge the State Government’s last year rule mandating Marathi signboards outside every shop, big and small.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on November 22 displayed banners in Mumbai hinting at an aggressive protest if the Supreme Court ‘deadline’ for putting up signboards of shops and hotels in Marathi (Devnagari script) is not adhered to. Thackeray had earlier stressed on having the signboards of shops and other establishments in the regional language (Marathi in Maharashtra).

