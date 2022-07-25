Mumbai/Maharashtra: Health authorities in Mumbai, Maharashtra are on their toes as swine flu (H1N1 virus) is back in the city with at least four infected people on life support. Since the beginning of the year, a total of 142 cases of Swine Flu have been reported from various parts of the state. A recent report from Maharashtra’s Public Health Department showed 7 people have lost their lives so far due to H1N1 virus—2 in Pune, 3 in Kolhapur, and 2 in Thane in July.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Two Cases Of Swine Flu Reported In Coimbatore, Local Admin Makes Use Of Masks Mandatory

Swine Flu on Rise in Maharashtra: Key Points

Mumbai alone has reported 43 cases of H1N1. Pune, Palghar and Nashik have recorded 23, 22 and 17 cases of the infection respectively.

During the period of January 1 to July 22, 14 cases of infection have been reported each from Nagpur Corporation and Kolhapur district while seven people in Thane Corporation caught the infection and two others in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Experts were of view that flu does not have very serious consequences, but those with comorbid conditions must be careful.

Times of India reported that two patients at Bandra’s Lilavati Hospital are on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy. For the unversed, this therapy is considered the last resort and offered when even ventilatory support has failed. Both patients are below the age of 50.

Lilavati hospital has five other patients admitted in wards with H1N1. Known as the swine influenza, the respiratory disease is caused by H1N1 virus. It causes nasal secretions, cough, decreased appetite and restless behavior.

In Uttar Pradesh, a man, Rambabu tested positive for Swine Flu (H1N1) in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

He was admitted to Kanpur’s Regency Hospital on Thursday after suffering from fever, cold, cough and back pain for ten days, according to IANS.

Swine Flu: Symptoms, Treatment

H1N1 (Swine Flu) is an infection caused by an influenza strain started in pigs. The symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness and body aches.

The World Health Organisation had declared swine flu pandemic from June 2009 to August 2010. However it continues to circulate as a seasonal virus worldwide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved these four drugs: Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) Zanamivir (Relenza) Peramivir (Rapivab).