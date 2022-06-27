Mumbai: Beginning today (June 27), Mumbaikars will face water shortage as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced 10 per cent water cut in wake of inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes supplying water to the city. Neighbouring areas in the proximity of Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporation will also be subjected to this 10 per cent cut. In addition to it, areas under the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) will receive a 25 per cent cut in water supply starting today.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: What Happened So Far

Stating that rainfall in the month of June has been about 70 per cent less than the average showers recorded during the month in the previous year, the BMC appealed to citizens to use water judiciously. “Due to insufficient rainfall and insufficient water stock in the seven dams and lakes that supply water to Mumbai Metropolitan City, 10 per cent cut in water supply is being implemented in the BMC jurisdiction area from June, 27 2022,” the BMC said. Also Read - Radisson Blu Guwahati, Rebel Maharashtra MLAs' New Camp, Closes Fresh Bookings Till June 30. Deets Inside

“This 10 per cent water cut will also be applicable to areas in Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation, which receive water supply from BMC. We urge Mumbaikars to use water judiciously, in view of this situation and kindly co-operate,” it further added.

Reportedly, 14.47 lakh million litre is the requisite amount whereas only 1.41 lakh litre, is available. Until the previous year, the water reserve had an adequate amount of 15.54 per cent water stock unlike the present 1.77 per cent only. Considering the dire situation, the BMC as well as CIDCO have already directed the citizens to use the water resources very judiciously. As per civic authorities, this crisis will perisist until there is adequate rainfall. Till then Mumbaikars will be subjugated to regular water shortage.

BMC is responsible to supply water from seven lakes namely – Tulsi, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Vihar and Upper Vaitarna. And, as per BMC data, the seven lakes have 1,41,387 million litres of water or 9.77 percent on June 24, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres.