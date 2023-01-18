Home

Maharashtra

Water Supply To Be Disrupted In Parts Of Mumbai From Today| Check List Of Affected Areas

Several areas in Thane will witness a 24-hour water cut starting today.

Mumbai: Several parts of Thane will witness a 24-hour water cut on January 18 till morning of January 19. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday announced about the disruption in water supply to carry out essential works in the TMC’s water supply scheme and the STEM authority. According to the announcement, supply of water will remain completely shut on Wednesday from 9 am to Thursday at 9 am in few areas in Thane, Mumbai and Kalwa. All people are hereby advised to store as many buckets of water required.

“Due to the shutdown, water supply is likely to be at low pressure for the next 1 to 2 days until it is fully restored,” reported Hindustan Times citing TMC officer, who did not wish to be named. “We have given prior notification in these areas about the water cut and asked the residents to store adequate water. These works are crucial for the smooth supply of water in future.”

Thane Water Cut | List of Affected Areas

According to report by Hindustan Times, water supply will be completely shut on Wednesday from 9 am to Thursday at 9 am in these areas.

Ghodbunder Road

Lokmanya Nagar

Vartak Nagar

Saket

Ritu Park

Thane central Jail

Gandhi Nagar

Rustamjee complex

Siddanchal complex

Indira Nagar

Srinagar

Samta Nagar

Siddheshwar

Eternity Mall

Some parts of Mumbra and Kalwa.

TMC is working on removal of leaks, installation of vacuum air valves, connecting the new 1,168 mm new water pipeline at Indira Nagar to the main water channel and carrying out essential daily maintenance and repair work in the water supply.