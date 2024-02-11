Home

Threat Mail Received To ‘Blow Up’ All US Consulates In Mumbai, Kill American Citizens Working There; FIR Registered

The US Consulate in Mumbai has received a threat mail by a 'fugitive American' who has threatened to 'blow up' all the consulates and kill all Americans working there. Here's what we know so far...

New Delhi: Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra is one of the most popular cities of India and is also counted as one of the most crowded. Generally considered safe, Mumbai has been a terrorist-target for years now, with the 2002 Bombay Blasts and the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks being the biggest examples. Almost a month ago, eight museums in the city received a bomb threat but it later turned out to be hoax. In a latest news development, a similar threat email has been received again, this time it has been received by the US Consulate in Mumbai; an FIR has been registered regarding the threat. What is the threat about, who has sent it and what is the motive behind it, read to know details…

Threat Email Received By US Consulate In Mumbai

As mentioned earlier, an anonymous threat email has been received by the US Consulate General Office in Mumbai and an FIR has been registered against an unknown person. The investigation in the case is underway and police is on high alert, to make sure there is no security issue.

Who Sent Threat Mail To US Consulate? What Was Motive?

According to a report by India Today, information that has been received by the Bandra Kurla Police in Mumbai says that the email was received from the email address – rkgtrading777@gmail.com on Friday, February 9 at at 3:50 am. In the mail, the person claimed to be a fugitive US citizen and threatened to ‘blow up’ all US Consulates; he also threatened to kill all the American citizens working there. As said before, a case has been registered under Sections 505(1)(b) and Section 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.