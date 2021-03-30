Coronavirus in Mumbai: At this time of coronaviorus crisis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will relieve asymptomatic Covid patients at the earliest so that it can allot beds to more serious cases of coronavirus. This comes as the cases are soaring exponentially in Mumbai. As per reports, the BMC has taken over all ICU beds and 80 per cent of all Covid beds, which will be reserved for centralised allotment to patients through the civic body’s ‘Ward War Rooms’. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Tough Restrictions Expected to be Reimposed in State by April 1, Complete Shutdown Unlikely

Issuing an order, the BMC said that no asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patient without any comorbidities will be allotted a COVID bed in any public or private hospital. It described the “needy” patient as the one with “mild or serious symptoms or a COVID-19 patient with comorbidities”. Also Read - Chandigarh Containment Zones: 25 Areas Identified as COVID-hotspot | Full List

On the other hand, the Maharashtra government said it will impose more curbs on public movement from April 1 but might not implement a full lockdown as fresh Covid cases continue to soar in the state. In the meantime, state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said the state cannot afford a lockdown and has reportedly asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to consider other options. Also Read - India Women T20I Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The BMC has also decided to place the order for procuring 1.5 lakh injections of antiviral drug Remdesivir and other medical equipment to avoid any potential shortage of medicines at hospitals.

The development comes as Mumbai on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the total tally to 3,98,674.

In the meantime, BMC commissioner IS Chahal has empowered assistant commissioners to take decisions at the ward level and stressed activation of war rooms at the ward level for better management of available beds, ICU beds, ventilators among others.

Chahal stated all admissions should be routed through the ward level war rooms to avoid any chaos experienced during the first wave of coronavirus when several patients ran from the pillar to post to get a bed.

As on March 25, there are 8,466 non-ICU beds and 931 ICU beds being operationalised at the hospitals run by the government and the BMC, the order said.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,414 coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise so far in a single day, taking its tally to 27,13,875, just two days after the caseload reached 26 lakh, as per the state health department.