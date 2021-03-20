Mumbai: Officials in Mumbai will begin testing people at random “without citizens’ consent” at crowded places like malls, railway stations,bus depots, markets, khau gali, tourist spots and government offices, the Brihanmumbai Corporation announced on Saturday. The BMC issued an advisory listing all the populated spots in the city where citizens will be asked to undergo the Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT). The move has been taken in order to curb the coronavirus surge witnessed in Maharashtra and several other states in India. Also Read - Nagpur Lockdown: Restaurant To Remain Open Till 7 PM, Online Food Delivery Allowed Till 11 PM

"Rapid Antigen Testing to be done randomly without citizens' consent at crowded places like malls, railway stations, bus depots, khau galli, markets, tourist places, govt offices. If a citizen refuses to get tested, they'd be booked under Epidemic Act," the Mumbai civic body asserted.

The BMC, in its advisory, also stated how many people will be tested at random in a single day in each location. It said that at least 400 visitors are to be tested with the Antigen test in a single day, while at railway stations at least 1,000 in-buond passengers will be tested for coronavirus.

Here are the details for Rapid Antigen Testing in Mumbai:

Those who don’t follow BMC orders will be held under Epidemic Act