Mumbai To Face Water Supply Disruption From July 1, Here’s Why

Mumbai Water Crisis: BMC has decided to implement 10 water cut in Mumbai from July 1, as the stock in lakes supplying water to the city is about seven per cent.

Mumbai Water Crisis: Mumbai will face water supply disruption as the BMC decided to impose a 10 per cent water cut starting July 1, officials told news agency PTI. The decision was taken as the level of lakes supplying water to Mumbai going down due to inadequate rainfall in their catchment areas.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal urged citizens to save water and use it judiciously. The southwest monsoon covered Mumbai on Sunday, its entry into the financial capital being two weeks.

Giving details, Chahal said the BMC has decided to implement 10 water cut in Mumbai from July 1, as the stock in lakes supplying water to the city is about seven per cent.

Water Stock in 7 Lakes

Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from seven reservoirs namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

According to a civic body report, the seven lakes had 7.26 per cent stock at 6 am today. On the same day in 2022 and 2021, the lakes had 9.04 per cent and 16.44 per cent water stock respectively, as per the report.

As per a report of FPJ, Mumbai needs a total 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) of water stock in seven lakes on October 1, which is sufficient for a year. However, Mumbai on Monday had a total water stock of 95,123 ML (6.57%).

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai

In the meantime, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in Mumbai and Thane districts till Thursday as the city is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday.

The IMD has also issued orange alert for other parts of Maharashtra, including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara districts.

In a statement, the IMD said the southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi together on Sunday. Heavy rainfall in the city has led to flooding, buildings collapse and traffic congestion.

As per the updates, Mumbai has received 104 mm of rain on Tuesday, as showers continued to lash the city.

As per the updates, Mumbai has received 104 mm of rain on Tuesday, as showers continued to lash the city.