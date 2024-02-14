Home

Mumbai To Face Water Supply Disruption Soon Due To Depleting Stock In Lakes: Report

Mumbai Water Crisis: The lakes in Mumbai at present have 7.14 lakh million liters (ML), or 49% of water stock, the lowest in the past three years. Mumbai's water stock was 54% in February last year and 57% in 2022.

A BMC official said the water stock can reach 14.47 lakh ML on October 1.

Mumbai Water Supply Latest News: In the days to come, Mumbai is likely to face water supply disruption as the BMC is planning to impose water cuts in the city due to depleting water stock in seven lakes that supply water to the city and a lack of alternate sources, a report by Mint Live said.

A BMC official told the portal that the water stock can reach 14.47 lakh ML on October 1 and the city could then get sufficient water supply as good rainfall is expected in the catchment area of lakes this September and October.

He said however the water deficit in the city can continue if less rainfall happens this year and added that the BMC will urge the irrigation department to arrange more drinking water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes.

Giving details, P. Velrasu, an additional municipal commissioner (projects) said the civic body needs to impose water cuts after some time if the request to arrange more drinking water is not accepted by the irrigation department.

In this regard, the BMC was forced to implement a 10% water cut on July 1 due to the monsoon arriving later than usual last year. However, the water cut was removed on August 9 after the lakes were filled in part by the July’s heavy rains, the report added.

To address the air pollution in the city by creating artificial rain, the BMC had asked for expressions of interest in conducting cloud seeding. However, the plans were cancelled for the time being because the civic organization did not receive a response from seasoned firms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.