Mumbai To Face Water Supply Disruptions For 2 Days From Saturday: Check List Of Affected Areas

According to BMC, the areas such as Mahim, Matunga (west), parts of Dadar (west), Delisle Road, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Satrasta, and Dhobi Ghat among other localities will face water supply disruption during different times.

The BMC further said the pipeline repair work in Dadar area in central Mumbai will affect water supply to G-South and G-North civic wards from 8 AM on May 27 to 10 PM on May 28.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said various parts of Mumbai will face water supply disruption for more than 24 hours this weekend due to pipeline repair work. The BMC further said the pipeline repair work in Dadar area in central Mumbai will affect water supply to G-South and G-North civic wards from 8 AM on May 27 to 10 PM on May 28.

List of affected areas:

A BMC official told Indian Express that an internal leakage has been reported inside the 1,450 mm diameter Tansa supply channel that lies underneath the Senapati Bapat Marg in Central Mumbai.

He added that the entire water supply needs to be shut down because they need to locate the leak, else partial shutdown may lead to loss of water, due to the internal leakage.

Repair work to be undertaken in these areas

The BMC also added that the repair work will be undertaken at the junction of Senapati Bapat Marg and Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg in Dadar to plug a leak at the 1450 mm diameter Tanasa pipeline.

In order to find the exact location of the leak, it is necessary to shut the water supply from the pipeline for 26 hours from 8 am on Saturday, it said. Once the leak is found, the pipeline will be patched and rivets will be replaced, it added.

Earlier this month, the BMC had said that some parts of the Khairani Road in Kurla’s L ward will not receive water supply every Saturday till May 27.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) earlier had said that it will suspend the water supply to the city every Thursday from May 18 as the authorities took the decision in the view of low possibility of rainfall this year.

