Mumbai to Get Delhi-like Palika Bazaar Soon, BMC Prepares Plan For Underground Market, Check Details Inside

About the Palika Bazar project, the BMC officials said they will submit their report to Mumbai guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar by next week.

The BMC is looking for Palika Bazars in Mumbai to decongest the city from traffic woes.

Mumbai: Here comes a big news for Mumbaikars. Soon they will shop at underground markets in Mumbai just like the Paliaka Bazar in Delhi’s Cannaught Place. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to start one such underground market in Mumbai. IN this regard, the BMC officials recently visited ‘Palika Bazar’ at Connaught in Delhi.

The BMC officials told Mumbai LIVE that they will submit their report to Mumbai guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar by next week. In the meantime, the Ward officers have been asked to identify suitable spaces in their respective wards for setting up such hawking markets.

Palika Bazar in Mumbai to Decongest City From Traffic

The BMC is looking for Palika Bazars in Mumbai to decongest the city from traffic woes. Moreover, the non-implementation of the hawker policy has led to encroachment on the roads and footpaths which has added more trouble to traffic issues. However, to solve the problem, Kesarkar suggested setting up an underground market.

In this regard, the Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) 2034 also proposed shopping hubs under public open spaces and lands reserved for city playgrounds and parks. Following the directives, officials of the Markets and Parks Department visited Palika Bazaar in Delhi on January 15.

All About Delhi’s Palika Bazar

The Palika Bazar in Delhi is an underground market that is located between the inner and outer circles of Connaught in Delhi. The bazar has 398 shops selling various types of goods. This market is spread over an area of 20,000 square meters and has a large garden.

It should be noted that the Palika Bazar has seven gates to enter and exit. The place is also connected to major roads and the Rajiv Chowk Metro Railway Station.

Mumbai’s Palika Bazar

The BMC has instructed ward officers of 24 administrative wards to find open spaces like playgrounds or parks under which underground markets can come up. Th BMC said the areas near to railway stations where there is more population will be preferred.

