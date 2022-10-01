Mumbai: In the wake of upcoming Dussehra festivals, the Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory prohibiting the entry of heavy vehicles in the city from the morning of October 5 till the morning of October 6. The advisory has been issued for the smooth flow of traffic during the immersion of Devi idols.Also Read - Durga Puja Rituals 2022: Do's And Don'ts to Follow While Worshipping Goddess Durga

Mumbai | Heavy vehicular movement is prohibited for 24 hours from 6 am on Oct 5 during Dussehra & Devi immersion processions in Mumbai. Ambulance, vehicles for essential supplies, govt & semi govt vehicles & vehicles carrying people for Dussehra Rally exempted: DCP Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

“On the occasion of Devi Immersions day in Mumbai City i.e. on 5h October 2022 from 08-00 hrs. to 07.-00 hrs. dated 6th October,2022 entry of heavy vehicles on the road in Greater Mumbai is prohibited”, an order issued by the Mumbai Traffic police read.

It added, “However, essential vehicles such as vegetable vehicles, milk, bread and bakery product-carrying vehicles, tankers of drinking water (except other water supplying tankers), petrol, diesel and kerosene tankers, ambulance, government and semi government vehicles, school buses and vehicles/buses carrying people for Dussehra Melava have been exempted from restrictions.”