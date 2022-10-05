Mumbai: The political scene in Mumbai, in a first, will see two Dussehra Rallies taking place in the financial capital. Party’s rival factions -led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray – in what is being billed as a show of strength by both camps after a change in government in June. This will first such move since the inception of Shiv Sena 56 years ago. Owing to thes big rallies,Mumbai Traffic Police has issued advisory stating routes that will closed during the course of event.Also Read - Dussehra 2022: Delhi, Noida Police Issue Traffic Advisory; Entry Restricted in THESE Routes. Deets Here

While the Uddhav Thackeray faction will hold its rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai, while group led by Shinde has organised their event at the MMRDA ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in the suburbs. Also Read - Dussehra Ravan Dahan Timing 2022: Check Time And Place In Delhi, Lucknow And Other Cities

CHECK ROUTES TO AVOID IN MUMBAI DURING DUSSEHRA RALLY

There shall be ‘No Entry’ to the vehicles coming from WEH, Dharavi, and Worli Sea Link through BKC Family Court towards Kurla. The optional route will be a left turn from MMRDA Junction and proceed through T-Junction towards Kurla.

Similarly, other ‘No Entry’ will be from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road through BKC Income Tax junction towards Kurla. The optional route is to proceed along Guru Nanak Hospital – Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction – through Kala Nagar junction and through Dharavi T-Junction towards Kurla.

From Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace, and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla. The optional route is to take a U-turn and proceed through Kalanagar Junction.

From Raja Bandhe Chowk junction up to Keluskar Marg (north) junction – no vehicles will be allowed. The optional route is L.J. Road – Gokhale Road – Steel Man Junction and then proceed through Gokhale Road.

MUMBAI TRAFFIC POLICE FULL ADVISORY FOR MMRDA GROUND DUSSEHRA RALLY

The following parking arrangements have been made for the vehicles of citizens attending the Dussehra Mela organized on 5th October at MMRDA Ground, BKC, Bandra (E).

#MTPUpdates #MumbaiTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/H8ioifSneH — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 4, 2022

Also Read - Flower Prices Skyrocket in Pune, Marigold Being Sold at Rs 120 a kg on Dussehra

MUMBAI TRAFFIC POLICE FULL ADVISORY FOR SHIVAJI PARK DUSSEHRA RALLY

In view of Dussehra Mela to be held at Shivaji Park, Dadar on October 5, 2022, to avoid traffic congestion on the nearby roads, following temporary provisions have been made to the traffic management from 9 AM to 12 PM. pic.twitter.com/7g67ICRIIO — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 4, 2022

The rallies have generated intense interest in political circles and also among common citizens and there will be more than just speeches by the two friends-turns-foes as the rival factions will seek to present themselves as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena and try to claim the legacy of party founder the late Bal Thackeray.