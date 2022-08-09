Mumbai Traffic Update for Muharram Procession: The Mumbai Traffic Police has mapped out several routes for the commuters due to Muharram procession on Tuesday. Traffic police have released the list of the routes that will be busy during the procession and asked travellers to take alternate routes as vehicular movements between 3 pm to 12 am will be closed today. “On the occasion of Muharram processions on 9 August, 2022, 60 feet road, 90 feet road, Dharavi, Mahim Sion Link Road, Sant Rohidas Marg, Mahim will be closed for vehicular movement between 3 pm to 12 am. Alternate traffic arrangements have been made,” Mumbai Traffic Police said.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Recipes: Ditch Sugar and Replace it With These 3 Natural and Healthy Sweeteners
Mumbai Traffic Update August 9
- On the occasion of Muharram processions on 9 August, 2022, 60 feet road, 90 feet road, Dharavi, Mahim Sion Link Road, Sant Rohidas Marg, Mahim will be closed for vehicular movement between 3 pm to 12 am.
- 2.0 feet water logging at Andheri subway. Traffic divert to S V Road . (Tiwari chowk to Andheri Railway station)Commuters requested to plan travel likewise.
- Vehicular traffic proceeding from Matunga through Kumbhar wada junction shall proceed through Sion Railway Station and their desire destination.
- Traffic movement from Mahim Traffic division through Raheja bridge shall proceed through Mahim Mori through Senapati Bapat Marg towards their desire destination.