Mumbai Traffic Update for Muharram Procession: The Mumbai Traffic Police has mapped out several routes for the commuters due to Muharram procession on Tuesday. Traffic police have released the list of the routes that will be busy during the procession and asked travellers to take alternate routes as vehicular movements between 3 pm to 12 am will be closed today. "On the occasion of Muharram processions on 9 August, 2022, 60 feet road, 90 feet road, Dharavi, Mahim Sion Link Road, Sant Rohidas Marg, Mahim will be closed for vehicular movement between 3 pm to 12 am. Alternate traffic arrangements have been made," Mumbai Traffic Police said.

On the occasion of Muharram processions on 9 August, 2022, 60 feet road, 90 feet road, Dharavi, Mahim Sion Link Road, Sant Rohidas Marg, Mahim will be closed for vehicular movement between 3 pm to 12 am. Alternate traffic arrangements have been made. #MTPTrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/V7meyw6Ra5 — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 9, 2022

Mumbai Traffic Update August 9