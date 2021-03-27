Mumbai: Sion flyover will stay closed on weekends i.e. from Saturday evenings till Monday morning for three months starting today (March 27). As a result, Mumbai’s traffic may get affected and face congestion on weekends. The MSRDC will be conducting repairs on the bridge till June 26, reported TOI. Commuters must note that the Sion flyover will remain open on weekdays. Also Read - Lockdown in Pune Soon? Ajit Pawar Says Decision After Assessing Coronavirus Situation Till April 2
The Maharashtra State Roads Development is carrying out repair and maintenance work on the Sion flyover from March 27 to June 26.
“The flyover will be closed for vehicles from 10 pm on Saturdays to 6 am on Mondays,” a cop told TOI.
Commuters are advised to avoid the flyover during weekends.
Here’s advisory by city traffic advisory:
- Commuters who want to travel to South Wadala can take the Wadala-Anik Road-Bhakti Park-Eastern Freeway-CSMT/Colaba route.
- Motorists, travelling via Dadar, can take Wadala-Anik Road-Bhakti Park-Wadala Char Rasta-Dadar Five Gardens.
- The city traffic police will also arrange additional policemen on the streets who will offer guidance to commuters.