Mumbai: Sion flyover will stay closed on weekends i.e. from Saturday evenings till Monday morning for three months starting today (March 27). As a result, Mumbai's traffic may get affected and face congestion on weekends. The MSRDC will be conducting repairs on the bridge till June 26, reported TOI. Commuters must note that the Sion flyover will remain open on weekdays.

The Maharashtra State Roads Development is carrying out repair and maintenance work on the Sion flyover from March 27 to June 26.

“The flyover will be closed for vehicles from 10 pm on Saturdays to 6 am on Mondays,” a cop told TOI.

Commuters are advised to avoid the flyover during weekends.

Here’s advisory by city traffic advisory: