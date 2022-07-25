Mumbai: Mumbai traffic police on Monday informed Mumbaikars that Aarey road will remain temporarily shut for vehicular movement from 12 AM midnight, July 25 to July 26. The decision to suspend vehicular movement on Aarey road has been taken due to the various works being carried out by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) MMRC & Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).Also Read - Mumbai: Residents Protest Against Building of Aarey Metro Car Shed in Forest; Aaditya Thackeray Joins in

Aarey Road has been temporarily restricted to vehicular traffic today from 00.01 to 24.00 hrs due to ongoing work by MMRC & MCGM. Kindly use JVLR to commute to Powai/Marol and vice versa. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/1SCfTiYtwP — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 25, 2022

Issuing a circular, Deputy Commissioner office of traffic police, Mumbai said,”Aarey road temporarily closed for 24 hours from 12am tonight to 12am tomorrow midnight for various works being carried out by the MMRC & MCGM. Public and motorist can use JVLR road to reach Powai/Marol and vice versa.”