Mumbai: Mumbai traffic police on Monday informed Mumbaikars that Aarey road will remain temporarily shut for vehicular movement from 12 AM midnight, July 25 to July 26. The decision to suspend vehicular movement on Aarey road has been taken due to the various works being carried out by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) MMRC & Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).Also Read - Mumbai: Residents Protest Against Building of Aarey Metro Car Shed in Forest; Aaditya Thackeray Joins in
Issuing a circular, Deputy Commissioner office of traffic police, Mumbai said,”Aarey road temporarily closed for 24 hours from 12am tonight to 12am tomorrow midnight for various works being carried out by the MMRC & MCGM. Public and motorist can use JVLR road to reach Powai/Marol and vice versa.”
Earlier, Navi Mumbai traffic police had restricted heavy vehicles on the Vashi toll bridge from July 23 during morning and evening peak hours .The decision was taken due to the frequent traffic congestion and slowing down of vehicular movements during peak hours.
Following this, heavy vehicles were prohibited from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 9 pm in the evening. A large number of heavy vehicles enter Navi Mumbai from the Pune-Mumbai highway and other highways.