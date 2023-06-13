Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Traffic Police Declare ‘No Honking Day’ On June 14

Mumbai Traffic Police Declare ‘No Honking Day’ On June 14

Mumbai Traffic Police will observe a 'No Honking Day' on June 14 in an effort to curb noise pollution in the city.

Mumbai Traffic Police said it would launch special drive to put an end to unnecessary honking. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Mumbai Traffic Police will observe ‘no honking day’ on Wednesday across the city. The city’s traffic police said it would hold an awareness campaign and launch a special drive to put an end to unnecessary honking to curb noise pollution in the city.

With the rise of noise pollution causing harm to the environment, Mumbai Traffic Police has launched the drive to push motorists on the negatives of unnecessarily honking the horns of vehicles during traffic.

You may like to read

“Unnecessary honking causes harm to the environment and also adversely affects human health. Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai has decided to observe ‘No Honking Day’ on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, to curb the trend of honking among motorists. We urge motorists to positively respond to ‘No Honking Day’ by not honking the horns of their vehicles,” the Mumbai Traffic Police said, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

Mumbai’s traffic control branch urged all drivers and riders in the city to not honk the horns of their vehicles, adding that only “ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties” are allowed to do so.

Mumbai Traffic Police also advised motorists to follow noise pollution regulations and rules for vehicle horns specified in Rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1989. The department said those who fail to ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act and Environment Protection Act will face action.

Traffic rules and regulations are laid down not just for the safety of the driver or rider of the vehicles but also for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users.

Earlier, Mumbai Traffic Police launched an e-challan system move for those violating traffic in the city. The electronic-challan system will be a spot traffic ticket issued by the traffic police for a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act or traffic regulation rules. “This service will consist of hand-held machines for Spot Fining System and on-the-spot fine collection and a formal printed receipt will be issued to the individual,” Mumbai Traffic Police said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.