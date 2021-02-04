New Delhi: Over three years after Maharashtra’s former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced body cameras for traffic police personnel, the state’s traffic police department has finally announced that their personnel will get 1,388 body cameras. Also Read - Maharashtra Colleges and Universities to Reopen From February 15 | Check Details

The main objective behind distributing this body cameras is to collect evidence during attacks on policemen or emergencies. The cameras will be equipped with Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth and will be light weight. They will be easy to handle and will be able to capture high resolution images, said a report.

The traffic police department further stated that there are 34 traffic divisions across Mumbai and each division will be allocated at least 30 body cameras depending on the traffic load. The decision to launch this project was taken by the state government following a fatal attack on a traffic constable in 2016.

In 2016, traffic head constable Vilas Shinde was brutally attacked by a juvenile and his brother after the accused were asked to show their vehicle documents and driving license at Khar. Instead of producing the papers, the duo thrashed Shinde, who succumbed to his injuries later, sparking anger in the force, said a Times of India report.

Another specific reason for asking on duty policemen to wear the body cameras is allegations of corruption and the cameras will be worn during nakabandis and while issuing challans.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Nandkumar Thakur said, “The camera has 10 hours of battery life, and can store footage up to 10 hours.”

Police officials said the body cameras that weigh around 85 gram will be installed on the second (chest) button of the uniform of a traffic policeman. The authorities said the cameras record HD quality videos and audios. It also has night vision and is dust and water resistant, said a report.