Mumbai Coastal Road Project: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inspects First Phase, Here’s When It Will Open For Public

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has inspected the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and has also given an update as to when the project will open for the public. Know route, distance and other important details...

New Delhi: Mumbai is one of the most popular, populated and biggest cities of India and is often referred to as the ‘city that never sleeps’. One thing that the Mumbaikars are not very happy about, in their city, is the dreaded Mumbai Traffic, which leads to long traffic jams and takes up a lot of time of the people from their busy schedules. To beat the traffic woes in Mumbai, a big project, the Mumbai Coastal Road Project is under-construction and the people are eagerly waiting for the project to start. In a latest update, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has inspected the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and has also given an update regarding when its first phase will begin. Here’s all you need to know…

Maharashtra CM Inspects Mumbai Coastal Road Project

As mentioned earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has inspected the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and has also given an update as to when this project will open for the public. The Mumbai Coastal Road Project between Worli and Marine Drive also includes the twin tunnels under Malabar Hill and will be the south-bound stretch.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project Opening Date

After inspection, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has said, “The first phase of the Coastal Road will open shortly. Along the Coastal Highway, there are around 120 acres of land that have been reclaimed for constructing a garden, and from Mahalaxmi Race Course, 120 acres of land have also been taken for the garden. Mumbai Central Park around 320 acres will be constructed here…” said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

BMC Commissioner Gives Mumbai Coastal Road Project Update

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal provided insights into the Coastal Road Project on Saturday. While speaking to ANI, Chahal assured that pending work is being expedited. “Some work is still pending. I did surveillance of the entire area last night. Weight tests are going on to see what effect heavy vehicles will have on the road. All this will be completed in the next two to three days. I believe the coastal road will be inaugurated by February 28-29 or March 2-3,” Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project Route, Distance, Budget

The ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project is 10.58 kilometres long and will be connecting South Mumbai to Worli. The project has an eight-lane road and the tunnel is of six lanes. There will be a special and dedicated line for buses and two tunnels of 2.072 kilometres in length and 11 metres of internal diameter each are also under-construction between Priyadarshini Park and Girgaon Chowpatty. The Mumbai coastal road project will also include a 4.35 km road on reclamation and 2.19 km of bridges.

The cost of this project is approximately Rs 12,700 crore and after completion, this will be India’s first undersea road tunnel. The excavation work of the south-bound tunnel was conducted between January 2021 and February 2022 and the boring of the north-bound tunnel took place between April 2022 and May 2023.

(Inputs From ANI)

