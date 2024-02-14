Home

Maharashtra

Good News Mumbaikars! No Traffic Between South Mumbai And T2 Airport – New Flyover To Open TOMORROW

Good News Mumbaikars! No Traffic Between South Mumbai And T2 Airport – New Flyover To Open TOMORROW

There may be no traffic for those travelling to and fro between South Mumbai and T2 Airport as a new flyover is expected to open tomorrow. Know all about it...

Representative Image

New Delhi: Mumbai is one of the biggest and most populated cities of India and is often referred to as the ‘city that never sleeps’. The Maharashtra capital houses the most number of people and one issue that is common for all – a problem that everyone faces, is the traffic in the city. The Mumbai Traffic takes away a lot of hours and is a problem for all; if you live in South Mumbai or plan to go to South Mumbai from the airport, there is a good news for you! Now, you may easily be able to beat the Mumbai Traffic woes between South Mumbai and the T2 Airport as a new flyover is expected to be inaugurated tomorrow, February 15, 2024. Here’s all you need to know about the new flyover…

Trending Now

New Flyover Between South Mumbai and T2 Airport Inauguration

As mentioned earlier, a new flyover between South Mumbai and the Terminal 2 (T2) of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is expected to open by February 15, 2024. The flyover is 790 metres long and its aim is to reduce the traffic at the Vil Parle Traffic Signal on the Western Express Highway (WEH), outside the domestic terminal.

You may like to read

South Mumbai-T2 Airport Flyover Details

This new flyover is 790-metres long and is being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its provisional cost is Rs 48.43 crores. The construction of this flyover began in June 2021 and its inverted T-arrangement on the steel portal beams was taken with the objective to raise the girders which provide temporary support and also ensure traffic movement during the construction.

In another news, according to an ET report, the Airport Authority of India, responsible for air navigation services, has directed the Mumbai airport to reduce aircraft movement from 46 to 44 during peak hours and from 44 to 42 during non-peak hours. Furthermore, the curfew on business jet operations has been extended from four hours to eight hours, resulting in protests from major corporate groups like Reliance Industries, JSW, and the Mahindra group, the report said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.