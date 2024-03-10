  • Home
Ramadan 2024: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory From March 12; Check Routes To Avoid

Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory on account of Ramadan 2024 and this shall be implemented from March 12 and will continue till April 11, 2024. Take a look at the routes...

Published: March 10, 2024 3:47 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Mumbai Traffic Advisory

New Delhi: Mumbai is one of the most crowded cities of India and one thing that had troubled every Mumbaikar is the infamous Mumbai Traffic. To avoid congestions and long traffic jams, the Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisories from time to time and also alerts for the general public. Ahead of Ramadan 2024, a traffic advisory has been issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police, in part of South Mumbai. The advisory will be imposed from March 12, 2024 and it will go in till April 11, 2024, depending on the time of moon sighting in India. Take a look at the restrictions and/or diversions issued for Mumbai, for Ramadan…

Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued

As mentioned earlier, a traffic advisory has been issued by Mumbai Traffic Police for a specific part of the city, on account of Ramadan 2024. The traffic diversions are being imposed only for the areas under the jurisdiction of Pydhonie Traffic Diversion of Mumbai. Here are the key points of the advisory…

  • All vehicles going in the north direction from Kalbadevi Road, are being diverted to EM Road-Minara Masjid Junction-Left Turn -Mohd. Ali Road-Mandavi Junction-towards Bhendi Bazar to J.J Junction. The timings are from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, from March 12 to April 11, 2024.
  • The vehicular traffic will remain closed on the Ibrahim Merchant Road for the duration of the advisory, from 6:00 PM to 4:00 AM; from Minara Masjid to up to its Junction with Dontad street.
  • The entry of heavy and goods vehicles is restricted for the same duration on both the bounds of Mohammad Ali Road from Bhendi Bazar Junction to Chakala Junction.
  • Parking is prohibited for distance of 50 metres on both sides of the entrance gates of the Masjids and Dargas in the Pydhonie Traffic Division jurisdiction.

The Masjids and Dargas are..

Dongri Police Station Jurisdiction:

  1. Noor Baug Junction, Masjid, Dr. Maisheri Road, Dongri
  2. Madarsa Jamatul Kuran Masjid, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Dongri
  3. Charnull Junction Masjid, Dongri
  4. Noor Masjid, Mohd. Umer Kokil Marg, Dongri
  5. Garib Nawaz (Konkani Masjid), 70, Zakaria Masjid
  6. Asif Shah Darga Masjid, 128, Shaida Marg, Dongri
  7. Khoja Shia Masjid, 65/70, Hazrat Abbas St., Palla Gali, Dongri
  8. Chatri Sarang Masjid, 26, M.E. Sarang, Dongri
  9. Borra Mulla Masjid, 89, M.E.Sarang, Dongri
  10. Jamiat-e-Gurba Ahile Hadis Masjid, 59/A, Memonwada Road
  11. Jaffer Suleman Musafir Khana Masjid, S.V.P. Road, Dongri
  12. Central Railway Colony Masjid, S.V.P. Road, Dongri
  13. Khojashiya Imame Ismaile Jamat Khana, 65, J.B.Shah Marg, Dongri
  14. Haji Devji Musafirkhana, Umerkhadi Cross Lane, Lal Chawl, Dongri

JJ Marg Police Station Jurisdiction:

  1. Umer Faroog Masjid, Imamwada Road, Khadychiwadi
  2. Mogal Masjid, Imamwada Road, Mumbai
  3. Noori Masjid, Peru Lane, I.R.Road
  4. Pathanwadi Masjid, Peru Lane
  5. Imamia Masjid, 15/19, Mirza Ali Street
  6. Nawab Masjid, I.R.Road
  7. Khijara Masjid, Null Bazar Market
  8. Attari Masjid, Phool Galli, S.V.P.Road
  9. Handiwala Masjid, Saifi Jubalee Street
  10. Dhankwadi Masjid, Saifi Jublee Street
  11. Mutton Street Masjid, 44 Mutton Street
  12. Ismail Habib Masjid, Pakmodiya Street
  13. Hujeriya Masjid, Hujeriya Street, M.S.Ali Road
  14. Rassul Masjid, Teli Mohalla, M.S.Ali Road, J.J. Junction

Pydhonie Police Station Jurisdiction:

  1. Chunabhatti Masjid, 62, Memonwada
  2. Murga Mohalla Masjid, 10, Memonwada
  3. Khoka Bazar Masjid, 27, Sarang Street
  4. Nakhoda Masjid, 2 Nagdevi Street
  5. Patharwali Masjid, 134, Sharif Devji Street
  6. Shafi Masjid, 200 Sharif Devji Street
  7. Ghogari Mohalla Masjid, 13, Ghogari Mohalla
  8. Khoja Sunni Jamat Kahan Masjid, 102, Tantanpura Street
  9. Minara Masjid, 74, Memonwada Road
  10. Ismail Habib Masjid, 126, Kambekar Street
  11. Khatri Masjid, 8, Baniyan Street
  12. Hamidiya Masjid, 414, I.R.Road
  13. Zakaria Masjid, 150, Y.M. Road
  14. Nizam Hafiz Masjid, 124, Sarang Street
  15. Khadak Kasai Mohalla Masjid, 44 Don Tad Street
  16. Kasai Mohalla Masjid, 270, Nagdevi Street
  17. Shafi Masjid, 110, Bapu Khote Street
  18. New Kazi Street Masjid, 86, Kazi Street
  19. Mapala Masjid, 114/1 16, Kazi Street
  20. Shafi Masjid, 120, Zakeria Masjid Street
  21. Sat Tad Masjid, 333, Narsi Natha Street
  22. Beg Mohd. Park Maidan, Narayan Dhuru Street
  23. Kokani Masjid, 13, Joona Bangali Pura

