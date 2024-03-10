Home

Ramadan 2024: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory From March 12; Check Routes To Avoid

Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory on account of Ramadan 2024 and this shall be implemented from March 12 and will continue till April 11, 2024. Take a look at the routes...

Mumbai Traffic Advisory

New Delhi: Mumbai is one of the most crowded cities of India and one thing that had troubled every Mumbaikar is the infamous Mumbai Traffic. To avoid congestions and long traffic jams, the Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisories from time to time and also alerts for the general public. Ahead of Ramadan 2024, a traffic advisory has been issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police, in part of South Mumbai. The advisory will be imposed from March 12, 2024 and it will go in till April 11, 2024, depending on the time of moon sighting in India. Take a look at the restrictions and/or diversions issued for Mumbai, for Ramadan…

Mumbai Traffic Advisory Issued

As mentioned earlier, a traffic advisory has been issued by Mumbai Traffic Police for a specific part of the city, on account of Ramadan 2024. The traffic diversions are being imposed only for the areas under the jurisdiction of Pydhonie Traffic Diversion of Mumbai. Here are the key points of the advisory…

All vehicles going in the north direction from Kalbadevi Road, are being diverted to EM Road-Minara Masjid Junction-Left Turn -Mohd. Ali Road-Mandavi Junction-towards Bhendi Bazar to J.J Junction. The timings are from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, from March 12 to April 11, 2024.

The vehicular traffic will remain closed on the Ibrahim Merchant Road for the duration of the advisory, from 6:00 PM to 4:00 AM; from Minara Masjid to up to its Junction with Dontad street.

The entry of heavy and goods vehicles is restricted for the same duration on both the bounds of Mohammad Ali Road from Bhendi Bazar Junction to Chakala Junction.

Parking is prohibited for distance of 50 metres on both sides of the entrance gates of the Masjids and Dargas in the Pydhonie Traffic Division jurisdiction.

The Masjids and Dargas are..

Dongri Police Station Jurisdiction:

Noor Baug Junction, Masjid, Dr. Maisheri Road, Dongri Madarsa Jamatul Kuran Masjid, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Dongri Charnull Junction Masjid, Dongri Noor Masjid, Mohd. Umer Kokil Marg, Dongri Garib Nawaz (Konkani Masjid), 70, Zakaria Masjid Asif Shah Darga Masjid, 128, Shaida Marg, Dongri Khoja Shia Masjid, 65/70, Hazrat Abbas St., Palla Gali, Dongri Chatri Sarang Masjid, 26, M.E. Sarang, Dongri Borra Mulla Masjid, 89, M.E.Sarang, Dongri Jamiat-e-Gurba Ahile Hadis Masjid, 59/A, Memonwada Road Jaffer Suleman Musafir Khana Masjid, S.V.P. Road, Dongri Central Railway Colony Masjid, S.V.P. Road, Dongri Khojashiya Imame Ismaile Jamat Khana, 65, J.B.Shah Marg, Dongri Haji Devji Musafirkhana, Umerkhadi Cross Lane, Lal Chawl, Dongri

JJ Marg Police Station Jurisdiction:

Umer Faroog Masjid, Imamwada Road, Khadychiwadi Mogal Masjid, Imamwada Road, Mumbai Noori Masjid, Peru Lane, I.R.Road Pathanwadi Masjid, Peru Lane Imamia Masjid, 15/19, Mirza Ali Street Nawab Masjid, I.R.Road Khijara Masjid, Null Bazar Market Attari Masjid, Phool Galli, S.V.P.Road Handiwala Masjid, Saifi Jubalee Street Dhankwadi Masjid, Saifi Jublee Street Mutton Street Masjid, 44 Mutton Street Ismail Habib Masjid, Pakmodiya Street Hujeriya Masjid, Hujeriya Street, M.S.Ali Road Rassul Masjid, Teli Mohalla, M.S.Ali Road, J.J. Junction

Pydhonie Police Station Jurisdiction:

Chunabhatti Masjid, 62, Memonwada Murga Mohalla Masjid, 10, Memonwada Khoka Bazar Masjid, 27, Sarang Street Nakhoda Masjid, 2 Nagdevi Street Patharwali Masjid, 134, Sharif Devji Street Shafi Masjid, 200 Sharif Devji Street Ghogari Mohalla Masjid, 13, Ghogari Mohalla Khoja Sunni Jamat Kahan Masjid, 102, Tantanpura Street Minara Masjid, 74, Memonwada Road Ismail Habib Masjid, 126, Kambekar Street Khatri Masjid, 8, Baniyan Street Hamidiya Masjid, 414, I.R.Road Zakaria Masjid, 150, Y.M. Road Nizam Hafiz Masjid, 124, Sarang Street Khadak Kasai Mohalla Masjid, 44 Don Tad Street Kasai Mohalla Masjid, 270, Nagdevi Street Shafi Masjid, 110, Bapu Khote Street New Kazi Street Masjid, 86, Kazi Street Mapala Masjid, 114/1 16, Kazi Street Shafi Masjid, 120, Zakeria Masjid Street Sat Tad Masjid, 333, Narsi Natha Street Beg Mohd. Park Maidan, Narayan Dhuru Street Kokani Masjid, 13, Joona Bangali Pura

