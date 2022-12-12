These Roads In Mumbai Closed Till December 16 Amid G20 Summit. Check Alternate Routes, Other Details Here

New Delhi: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced a list of restrictions for several routes amid the G-20 summit. The restrictions come into force from today and will go on till December 16.

“Ahead of the G-20 summit in Kalina, the following alterations to traffic management will be imposed from 12th December, 12am till 16th December, 4 pm.

This is done to facilitate smoother traffic and to avoid inconvenience or danger,” Mumbai Traffic Police said.

Check Mumbai Traffic Guidelines Imposed Till December 16

No entry/no parking restriction

There shall be ‘no entry’ and no parking for all type of vehicles (excluding emergency service vehicles) coming from Hanuman mandir, Nehru Road to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santacruz

There shall be ‘no entry’ and no parking for all type of vehicles (excluding emergency service vehicles) coming from old CST Road to Hotel Grand Hyatt road towards Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santacruz

There shall be ‘no entry’ and no parking for all type of vehicles (excluding emergency service vehicles) coming from Patuck College Junction to Hotel Grand Hyatt road (Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar Road) towards Hotel Grand Hyatt, Santacruz

Alternate routes

Vehicular traffic proceeding from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road shall proceeds towards Military Junction and by taking Right turn from Kalina Junction shall proceed towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra road

Vehicular traffic proceeding from old CST Road by taking right turn from Hansbhugra junction and shall proceed through Vakola Junction towards Nehru road, Santacruz Station or Western Express Highway

Vehicular traffic proceeding from Nehru road, Patuck Colleje Junction by taking right turn from military junction through Kalina junction shall proceed towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra road