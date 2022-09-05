Mumbai: The traffic in Mumbai, especially in the western suburbs will be ‘slow’ today (Sept 5) and tomorrow (Sept 6) due to a scheduled VVIP visit. This traffic alert has been issued in several areas of Mumbai amid the two-day scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the city beginning today, Monday. As per the Mumbai Traffic Police, on Monday, the traffic movements will be slow at Malabar Hill, Babulnath, Kemp’s Corner, Haji Ali, Mahalaxmi race course, Saat Rasta, Chinchpokli Junction, Lalbaug Parel, Lotus Junction, Worli Dairy, Worli Sea Link and Lilavati Junction areas between 9 am to 12:30 pm.Also Read - Gravely Injured Python Rescued In Mumbai To Undergo One-Of-Its-Kind Plastic Surgery

From 1 pm to 2 pm, the traffic will be slow at Malabar Hill, Girgaon Chowpatty, Marine Drive and Regal Junction, and Colaba areas. Similarly, in the Marol to Powai areas, traffic will be slow from 3 pm to 6 pm. Also Read - Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai, Twitter Says 'My Dil Goes Hmmm... Hmmm...'

Due to a pre-scheduled VVIP visit on 4th and 5th September, 2022 traffic movement on the roads in following areas will be slow. Citizens kindly plan you commute accordingly. pic.twitter.com/PZDZkQI9Qv — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 3, 2022

Vistara airline too had advised passengers traveling on these route to allow more time for their journey to the airport. “#TravelUpdate Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected in areas of Mumbai on 5th and 6th Sept ’22. Customers traveling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you,” Vistara tweeted.

#TravelUpdate Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected in areas of Mumbai on 5th and 6th Sept ’22. Customers traveling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) September 4, 2022

On Sunday too, there were restrictions on traffic movements at night between 9 pm to 10:30 pm in areas like Sahar, Bandra, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Kemp’s Corner, Babulnath, and Malabar Hill areas. Since it was a not-working day for many, and during non-peak hours, commuters were not affected majorly due to the traffic restrictions.

Police, in the notification, have asked commuters for cooperation and to plan their journey according to the restrictions.