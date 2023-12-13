Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Traffic Update: Speed Limit Of These Roads REVISED; Check Changes Announced

Mumbai Traffic Update: Speed Limit Of These Roads REVISED; Check Changes Announced

Speed limits of nine key roads in the Maharashtra capital have been revised after meetings with other stakeholders. Take a look at the changes that have been made and which roads are affected.

Mumbai Traffic Update (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Mumbai is easily part of the list of the biggest and busiest cities of India and is often referred to as the ‘city that never sleeps’. With the kind of population and schedules the city has, traffic is a huge problem and so is speeding which has caused many road-crash fatalities in the past one year. In a latest news update, the Mumbai Traffic Police has made changes in the speed limits of nine key roads in the city after meetings with other stakeholders. The revised speed limits will come into effect from today, December 13, 2023. Which roads are part of this change, what is the altered speed limit and which routes are affected by this announcement, read to know more..

Trending Now

Speed Limits Of THESE Mumbai Roads Changed

As mentioned earlier, the speed limits of nine key roads in the Maharashtra capital have been changed. Take a look at the list of roads included in this change and their altered speed limits..

You may like to read

P D’Mello Road between Godrej Junction and Opera House (Maharshi Karve Road) and between Haji Ali Junction-Mahalaxmi Railway Station (Keshavrao Khadye Marg) – 40 kmph.

North South Flyover, Chheda Nagar on both ascending and descending ramps – 40 kmph.

Bindu Madhav Chowk-Love Grove Junctio (Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road) and between Diamond Junction-MTNL Junction (BKC) – 60 kmph.

Jijamata Bhosle Flyover (Chembur) on ascending ramp – 60 kmph; descending ramp – 40 kmph.

Amar Mahal Flyover (Chembur) overall speed limit – 70 kmph; ascending and descending ramps – 40 kmph.

JVLR Flyover (West to East Travel) – 70 kmph but on ascending and descending ramps, turns it will be 30 kmph.

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Speed Limit Reduced

Drivers on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, be aware! Due to the decreased visibility caused by winter fog, the authorities have implemented a reduced speed limit for the next two months. Starting December 15th, 2023, light vehicles will be limited to 75 km per hour, while heavy vehicles will have a maximum speed of 50 km per hour.

The speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway has already been reduced to 75 km per hour and 60 km per hour for light and heavy vehicles, respectively,,, from December 15 to February 15. Officials said the upper speed limit on the two crucial expressways is otherwise 100 km per hour for light vehicles and 80 km per hour for heavy vehicles.

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge In Mumbai To Open On This Date

In another news, the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Mumbai, a primary east-west link in the western sub-urban area, which was dismantled earlier, will now open for the public again in February next year. The bridge will partly be opened for the public on February 15, 2024 and will become fully operational in May 2024. The trial run for the Open Web Girder (OWG) launch was held on December 1, 2023 when it was pushed by four metres towards the railway tracks. During this final launch, the complete steel structure was slided towards the railway tracks and the superstructure of steel was aligned on the piers erected on the ground.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.