Maharashtra

PM Modi To Inaugurate India’s Longest Sea Bridge ‘Atal Setu’ In Mumbai On Jan 12, Check Road Restrictions

Prime Minister will inaugurate India's longest sea bridge Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), aka Atal Setu on January 12, 2024. Take a look at the road restrictions of the same.

New Delhi: Mumbai is one of the most populated and popular cities of India and like other busy cities, the Maharashtra capital also sees traffic as one of the major problems experienced by the residents of the cities. In such times, India’s longest sea bridge, ‘Atal Setu’ is set to be inaugurated on January 12, 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ahead of the inauguration of the Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, take a look at the road restrictions that every commuter of the bridge must follow including the list of restricted vehicles and the speed limit…

Vehicles Restricted On Atal Setu

As mentioned earlier, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link aka Atal Setu, India’s longest seat bridge in Mumbai will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 12, 2024. There are certain kind of vehicles, that are not allowed to use this new sea bridge. According to the Mumbai Police, there will be no entry for vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, autos, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles; multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai also won’t have an entry on the Eastern Freeway. These vehicles will have to use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and take the MBPT Road near ‘Gadi Adda’ for further movement, said an official.

Speed Limit For Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)

The Mumbai Police has imposed the speed limit on India’s longest sea bridge to curb “danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public”, the official said. According to the official, vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses will have a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour, he said. The speed will be restricted to 40 kmph on the ascent and descent of the bridge, he said.

The ₹ 18,000-crore MTHL originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. It is a six-lane sea link with 16.50 kilometres of the stretch on the sea and 5.5 km on land. Motorists will be able to cover the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes which otherwise takes 2 hours.

