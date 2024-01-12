Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: What’s Allowed And What’s Not; Check Entry Rules For Atal Setu

Heavy multi-axle vehicles, trucks, and buses destined for Mumbai will not be allowed entry on the Eastern Freeway. Instead, they must use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and follow the MBPT Road near 'Gadi Adda' for further movement.

Mumbai: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu ahead of its inauguration, in Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), known as Atal Setu, is named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is the longest sea bridge in the country. Connecting South Mumbai to the new Navi Mumbai airport and Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the 22-km long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will enhance connectivity and reduce travel time. It will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India and improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

According to PMO, ‘Atal Setu’ has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore, is about 21.8 km long 6-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on the land.

What’s Allowed in Atal Setu, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The Mumbai police implemented speed restrictions on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link , citing concerns about potential dangers, obstructions, and inconvenience to the public.

The maximum speed limit for vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses is 100 kilometres per hour.

On the ascent and descent of the bridge, the speed will be restricted to 40 kilometres per hour.

What’s NOT Allowed in Atal Setu, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

There will be no entry for vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, autos, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles.

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won’t have an entry on the Eastern Freeway. These vehicles will have to use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and take the MBPT Road near ‘Gadi Adda’ for further movement.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link – Toll rates

Toll charges for passenger vehicles on the Sewri-Shivaji Nagar (Ulwe) segment have been reduced from Rs 250 to Rs 200.

The toll for the 2.5km Shivaji Nagar-Gavhan segment is now Rs 50.

Earlier, a uniform toll of Rs 250 was declared for the entire route.

For a round trip, the toll has been fixed at Rs 300.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has adjusted its toll rates for different segments of the route.

The high-speed corridor MTHL is considered an engineering feat and starts from Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle on the Navi Mumbai side to reduce commute time, air pollution, fuel costs. It has been constructed of steel using the steel equivalent of 500 Boeing aircraft and weighs 17 times more than the Eiffel Tower of Paris.

