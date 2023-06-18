Home

Maharashtra

Smoke Seen Emanating From Trident Hotel; Mumbai Police Says ‘No Fire’

Smoke Seen Emanating From Trident Hotel; Mumbai Police Says ‘No Fire’

Mumbai Police said no fire was reported at the Trident hotel in the city after videos and photos were circulated on social media of thick black smoke emanating from the building.

It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill at the Trident hotel, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said.

New Delhi: Mumbai Police said no fire was reported at the Trident hotel in the city after videos and photos were circulated on social media of thick black smoke emanating from the building. The Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies rushed to the Hotel Trident at Nariman Point following reports of dark smoke billowing from its rooftop.

A passerby alerted the Fire Brigade and a team zoomed there in full gear to battle the suspected conflagration at the 34-storied five-star hotel. After a thorough check, it was declared as a false fire alarm, but with good intent by an alert citizen. After reaching the Hotel Trident, the Fire Brigade made full enquiries with the hotel authorities and also inspected the entire premises thoroughly.

You may like to read

It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill at the Trident hotel, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said.

“It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it seemed like a fire. We also moved our teams to the spot but nothing was there, we are still at the spot,” Mumbai Fire Brigade officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it seemed like a fire. We also moved our teams to the spot but nothing was there, we are still at the spot,” Mumbai Fire Brigade officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mumbai Fire Brigade says, there was no fire at the Trident Hotel building at Nariman Point after photos and videos of smoke coming out of the hotel went viral. “It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it… pic.twitter.com/NcPgVEgLfT — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.