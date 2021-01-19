New Delhi: A model-cum-TV actress filed a complaint at the Oshiwara police station in suburban Mumbai, accusing a pilot of raping her on the pretext of marriage. In her statement to the police, the actress alleged that she met the accused, on a matrimonial site last year. Also Read - Haryana Shocker: Man Arrested For Raping Daughter For 7 Years, Forcing Her to Abort Pregnancy

“The pilot had promised to marry her and told her that he would take her to meet his parents in Bhopal. The duo used to chat on social media platforms,” a police official said. Also Read - Throat Slit, Body of 16-year-old Girl Found in Rajasthan's Barmer; Police Suspect Rape

Citing the complaint, the official further informed, “Around 10 days ago, he called up the woman and expressed a desire to meet and also see her residence. The actress, who resides alone in Mumbai, agreed and called the alone at his place, where the accused allegedly raped her.” Also Read - Want to Know All About Hindu Religion & Dharma-Karma? This App Called 'Bhagwaanji' Will Help You Out!

Later, the accused reassured the victim that he will talk to his parents about their marriage but never kept his words.