Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday said that Mumbai will cross 100 percent vaccination by Diwali or by the end of November. Talking to CNBC-TV18, Chahal said, “By end of November, we are planning 100 percent vaccination with two doses and if that happens, we are going to open up everything.” “Our target is to vaccinate entire Mumbai, 1.8 crore doses for 90 lakh people by end of November,” he added.Also Read - On Maharashtra School Reopening, Varsha Gaikwad Says 'up to Local Officials...' | Read Full Statement

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed malls to reopen with 50% capacity from August 15 for people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. State health minister Rajesh Tope said that people can visit malls only 14 days after they take their second dose. Also Read - Dream Come True: 10-Year-Old Girl Meets PM Modi After Writing Email Seeking Appointment | See Pics

The timings of shops and restaurants have also been extended to 10pm. Earlier, shops and eateries were allowed to operate only till 8pm and 4pm respectively. “It is also compulsory for the staff of these establishments to be fully vaccinated,” Tope said. Also Read - Fully Vaccinated Woman Becomes First Casualty of Delta Variant in Mumbai

He said that to facilitate social distancing and space out office timings, the state government has allowed private offices to operate 24×7. Meanwhile, offices with fully vaccinated staff can function at full capacity, he said. “While we are allowing for economic revival of these sectors, we are also expecting that they follow all the guidelines laid down by the government for the safety of their staff and patrons,” Tope said.

According to the order released by the government, outdoor wedding halls can have a maximum of 200 guests, while AC halls can have a maximum of 100 guests or 50 per cent of their capacity. The state government has deferred its decision to reopen theatres, auditoriums, multiplexes and religious places.