Mumbai: Hours after the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state for another two weeks, media reports on Friday suggested that Mumbai may face unlocking process from June 1 and the unlocking is likely to happen in phased manner. It was also reported that the timings for relaxations are not likely to full-fledged, several shops may be allowed to stay open in a staggered manner. Also Read - Maharashtra Extends Lockdown by 15 Days, Uddhav Thackeray Govt to Issue Guidelines on June 1

According to a report by News18, the state government is planning to impose lockdown in 18 ‘Red Zone’ districts till June 15 and Mumbai will see relaxations as the positivity rate of Mumbai is much below 10% and Mumbai is not in the red zone also. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till June 7, Exempts Essential Services | Check Full List of Restrictions

The report further suggested that the non-essential services, mostly those related to the onset of monsoon, are likely to open in Mumbai from June 1. As the monsoon is fast approaching, several monsoon related activities such as repairing, ironsmith work, welding should be start. And also the shops selling umbrellas, raincoats, gumboots, shoes will have to be opened. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown: CM to Announce Decision on Restrictions on May 30, Takes Action Against Guideline Violators

However, these shops will be allowed to stay open only for a few stipulated hours and will not be able to function for the entire day.

While extending the lockdown earlier in the day, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that no relaxations would be given in areas with high number of postive patients and where hospital bed availability is still an issue. However, the relaxations can be given in areas where the situation had improved.

Mumbai on Friday reported 929 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily spike since March 2, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The number of daily fatalities due to the viral infection also dipped to 30, lowest since April 13. This took the COVID-19 caseload to 7,03,461 and death toll to 14,808 in the country’s financial capital.

Mumbai reported its highest rise in infections so far — 11,163 — on April 4 this year when the second wave had begun, and the highest daily death figure of 90 on May 1.