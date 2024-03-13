Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai: US National Found Dead In Five-Star Hotel Room In Andheri Area, Probe Launched

Mumbai: US National Found Dead In Five-Star Hotel Room In Andheri Area, Probe Launched

The Sahar police filed an accidental death report and transferred the body to Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle West.

Soon after the crime, Sathyanathan was rushed to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital but died on the way.

Mumbai: A 62-year-old US national was found dead in a five-star hotel room in the Andheri area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Reportedly, he was found lifeless in JW Marriott Hotel, Sahar, located in Andheri East. The deceased man, identified as Mark Williams, arrived in Mumbai on March 9 and was planning to return on March 14.”The US citizen was in Mumbai for a meeting and was staying at the hotel since March 9,” officials said.

Mumbai Sahar police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and an investigation into the matter is ongoing. According to police, there was no suspicion of foul play in the incident. A preliminary investigation suggested that the foreign national died of ‘natural causes’.

The Sahar police filed an accidental death report and transferred the body to Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle West.

The police received the information around 10.00 am on Tuesday. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot, took the body into custody, and sent it to the nearby government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.