Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday said that the the financial capital is waiting for guidelines to inoculate children. She also lauded Mumbaikars for strictly adhering to Covid-19 safety protocol. "We have gone into unlock mode. People are wearing masks. Coronavirus hasn't gone away but it has reduced. In the next-generation genome sequencing, 343 samples were tested and 54 per cent are positive for Delta variant", News 18 quoted Pednekar as saying.

Her statement comes a day after Mumbai for the first time did not see any deaths due to the deadly virus. The metropolis had reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 11, 2020, and its first death six days later on March 17 that year. The city, which was worst hit during the second wave logged 367 positive cases yesterday.

"This is a great news for all of us in Mumbai. As municipal commissioner, I salute team MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) for their spectacular performance," Mumbai civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had said after the city reported zero coronavirus deaths for the first time.

He added,”Let us all keep the mask on our face and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us haven’t yet. I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe.”

More Relaxation on Cards

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting today and might take a decision on relaxing COVID-19 restrictions in the state after Diwali.

“After Diwali, on the basis of Covid positive cases in the state, CM Uddhav Thackeray along with the health department and task force will take the decision to provide more relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions,” news agency ANI quoted health minister Rajesh Tope as saying.

COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 1,715 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state’s infection tally to 65,91,697, while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 1,39,789. A total of 2,680 patients recuperated during the day, which took the recovery count to 64,19,678.

The state’s recovery rate is 97.39 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. With 1,10,465 tests being conducted on Sunday, the overall test figure of the state rose to 6,10,20,463.