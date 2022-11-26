Mumbai To Face Water Supply Disruption On November 29, 30. Check List Of Affected Areas

Few areas in the BMC will face a 24 hour water cut on November 29 and 30 starting at 8:30 am.

Mumbai: Mumbaikers attention! Time to get those water buckets, bottles filled and kept ready in advance for next few days as there will be a 24 hours disruption in water supply in BMC wards. The water cut will be on November 29 and November 30 from early morning. The two wards that will be most affected are K East and K West.

The BMC said that various repair works are being undertaken in the Powai and Veravali reservoir area from 8.30 am on November 29 to 8.30 am on November 30. “Besides the repair works on a 300 mm pipeline in the Powai area, the cross-connection of two 1800 mm pipeline is a major project,” said a BMC official, according to a report by Hindustan Times. “1800 mm pipelines are huge water pipelines with heavy water pressure. Those pipelines have to be cut for the intersection and for that, the water has to be drained out after the supply is cut.”

MUMBAI WATER CUT: LIST OF AFFECTED AREAS

10 areas of K East, a ward that encompasses Jogeshwari East, MIDC, Seepz, Andheri East and other suburbs, will also be affected. Five areas of the ward, including Gundavli Azad Nagar and Nehru Road, will not receive water supply on November 29 while two areas—Sher-e-Punjab, Anand Nagar, and Samarth Nagar—will not get water on November 30. Other areas of the K East will receive water supply with low pressure

Other wards that will have partial disconnection or water supply with low pressure are L ward (Kurla region), N ward (Ghatkopar region), S ward (Bhandup and Vikhroli region), P South ward (Goregaon West region), H East (Bandra and Santacruz East region), H West (Bandra to Santacruz West) G North (Dadar area) and M West (Govandi).

P South ward, comprising areas like Goregaon West and Ram Mandir station, will also see some water cuts and receive water supply with low pressure in a few areas.