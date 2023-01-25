Home

Attention Mumbaikars! Half of City Won’t Get Water Cut From Jan 29 To Feb 4; Check Ward-Wise Details

Water supply to the major part of Mumbai is made available from Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bhandup Complex.

Mumbai: Parts of Mumbai to face water cuts from January 29th to February 4 due to maintenance work in Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Bhandup Complex. Citizens of 12 civic wards will face a water cut from 10 am on January 30 to 10 am on January 31. The BMC said these areas will also face low pressure supply from January 29 to February 4.

The civic body has asked all the citizens and other connection holders are requested to store water in advance and use it judiciously.

Mumbai Water Cuts Ward-Wise List

K-East (Vile Parle east, Andheri east, Jogeshwari east)

K-West (Andheri west, Vile Parle west, Juhu)

P-South (Goregaon, Aarey Colony)

P-North (Malad east and west

R-South (Kandivli, Charkop, Poisar)

R-Central (Borivli, Gorai, Magathane)

R-North (Dahisar, Mandapeshwar), H-East (Bandra east, Khar east, Santacruz east) and

H-West (Bandra west, Khar west, Santa Cruz west) – and in several areas of S (Vikhroli, Bhandup), N (Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar) and L (Kurla, Chunabhatti) wards in the eastern suburbs.

In addition, areas like Mahim, Dadar (W), Prabhadevi and Matunga (W) in G-North and G-South wards will face 25% water cut. In Dharavi, there will be no water supply from 4pm to 9pm on January 30 and 4am to 9am on January 31.

Officials said the water cut has been imposed as BMC will connect an additional 4,000mm diameter channel to the water treatment plant at Bhandup Complex, and install valves on various pipelines connected to Bhandup Complex and repair leakages.