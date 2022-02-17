Mumbai: The residents of Mumbai got a much-awaited gift on Thursday as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the water taxi service between the city and Navi Mumbai. It is for the first time that Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are going to be connected by fast and reliable transport services, which will help in reducing the travelling time between two cities.Also Read - First Look: New Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Train Rolls Out From Chennai Coach Factory

Let us remind the readers that the Belapur Jetty project was started in January 2019 and was completed by September 2021. A total of Rs 8.37 crore was spent for this project implemented under the Sagarmala program. This waterway will connect taxi service with Nerul, Belapur, Elephanta Islands.

Mumbai water taxi fares

From Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) to Belapur on a shared water taxi the fare will be ₹1,210 and vice versa.

From DCT to Dharamtar : Fare – ₹2,000; Duration – 55 minutes

From DCT to JNPT : Fare – ₹200; Duration – 20 minutes

From DCT to Karanja : Fare – ₹12,00; Duration – 45 minutes

From DCT to Kanoji Angre : Fare – ₹1,500; Duration – 55 minutes

From Central Business District (CBD), Belapur to Nerul, : Fare – ₹1,100; Duration – 30 minutes

From JNPT to Belapur : Fare – ₹800; Duration – 25 minutes

A trip of DCT->JNPT->Elephanta-> DCT will cost RS 800 and Belapur-> JNPT-> Elephanta-> Belapur will cost ₹800 for 35 minutes ride.

Note: All the above fare are given for a shared basis, people can also book individual water taxis for special occasions.

Mumbai water taxi service: Guidelines for passengers