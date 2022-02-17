Mumbai: The residents of Mumbai got a much-awaited gift on Thursday as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the water taxi service between the city and Navi Mumbai. It is for the first time that Mumbai and Navi Mumbai are going to be connected by fast and reliable transport services, which will help in reducing the travelling time between two cities.Also Read - First Look: New Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Train Rolls Out From Chennai Coach Factory
Let us remind the readers that the Belapur Jetty project was started in January 2019 and was completed by September 2021. A total of Rs 8.37 crore was spent for this project implemented under the Sagarmala program. This waterway will connect taxi service with Nerul, Belapur, Elephanta Islands. Also Read - Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re: Mumbai Police Pays Tribute to Golden King Bappi Lahiri | See Tweet
Mumbai water taxi fares
- From Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) to Belapur on a shared water taxi the fare will be ₹1,210 and vice versa.
- From DCT to Dharamtar : Fare – ₹2,000; Duration – 55 minutes
- From DCT to JNPT : Fare – ₹200; Duration – 20 minutes
- From DCT to Karanja : Fare – ₹12,00; Duration – 45 minutes
- From DCT to Kanoji Angre : Fare – ₹1,500; Duration – 55 minutes
- From Central Business District (CBD), Belapur to Nerul, : Fare – ₹1,100; Duration – 30 minutes
- From JNPT to Belapur : Fare – ₹800; Duration – 25 minutes
- A trip of DCT->JNPT->Elephanta-> DCT will cost RS 800 and Belapur-> JNPT-> Elephanta-> Belapur will cost ₹800 for 35 minutes ride.
Note: All the above fare are given for a shared basis, people can also book individual water taxis for special occasions. Also Read - Mumbai Man Killed, Body Thrown From 7th Floor of Building in Amboli. Wife, Son Arrested: Police
Mumbai water taxi service: Guidelines for passengers
- Please arrive minimum 30 minutes before your departure time
- Boarding gates will close 10 minutes prior to departure.
- All passengers are requested to carry a valid Photo ID proof.
- Face mask must be worn at all times and social distancing must be maintained.
- Ticket will be valid only on the date of travel for the departure slot booked and will not be transferable.
- Tickets of passengers reporting after the departure time shall be automatically cancelled and no refund shall be issued.
- Smoking/spitting/chewing/ tobacco on the boat is strictly prohibited
- For safety reasons, passengers are not permitted to carry any weapons, inflammable liquids, explosives, corrosives, arms and ammunition, and other restricted articles.
- Life jackets are mandatory and crew instruction to be followed at all time.
- Carrying and consumption of drugs or alcohol on boat and within the terminal premises is strictly prohibited and is punishable by law.
- Luggage of 10 kg per passenger will be allowed, above which will be charged at INR 1000 per kg.