Mumbai: Heavy rains and gusty winds lashed Mumbai overnight as Cyclone Tauktae dashes northwestwards towards Gujarat coast in full force. As of this morning, the "very severe" cyclonic storm was moving at a speed of 125-149 kmph with strong gusts up to 165 km per hour.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) closed the Bandra-Worli sea-link for traffic and asked commuters to take an alternative route. The weather department has issued an 'orange alert' for the cyclonic storm and advised people to stay at home as far as possible.

The IMD had earlier informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone. However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.

Mumbai | Heavy rain & gusty winds were seen in view of Cyclone Tauktae Visuals from Gateway of India pic.twitter.com/TryURytl3p — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the Mumbai airport has closed all flight operations till 4 PM today.

Mumbaikars took to social media sharing videos and pictures of the storm. Here are a few:

Trees were uprooted at several places in Mumbai, officials said, adding that no casualty was reported so far. The city is expected to receive rains between 6 cm and 20 cm through the day.

This cyclone is terrifying. Heavy rain and wind. Hope and pray that it doesn’t affect the #Covid and other medical functioning of our city. #TauktaeCyclone #Mumbai — Swapnil Deshpande (@swapsd) May 17, 2021

Some even rejoiced at the sight of rains calling it a ‘much needed relief’ from the summer heat.

Such an awesome weather, wind and rain in Mumbai. Just incredible. Stay safe and sound folks. Enjoy rain from home. #mybmc #MumbaiRains #MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/UJ38bC2afg — Dr Prem Jagyasi (@DrPremJ) May 17, 2021

The storm is hit Mumbai. But it feels like the wind & rain was much needed. — Babaji (@BabaBakshish) May 17, 2021

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday took stock of the situation in Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of the state in the wake of the cyclonic storm Tauktae. At least 12,420 people living in coastal stretches of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad districts have been shifted to safer places. These include 8,380 people in Raigad, 3,896 in Ratnagiri and 144 in Sindhudurg, an official statement read.