Mumbai Rains LIVE: Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains on Friday, with waterlogging reported from several parts of the city. Areas like Andheri, Goregaon, Santacruz, Powai, Khar are witnessing heavy downpour. The India Meteorological Department has also issued an orange alert for Maharashtra's Palghar for September 16. Moreover, Raigad and Ratnagiri have also been put on alert till today.

MASSIVE TRAFFIC ACROSS THANE

Heavy rains threw traffic out of gear in Thane district. Thane-Belapur road has been blocked due to water logging caused by heavy rains near Mahape in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Due to the Karnak Bridge being closed, southbound vehicular movement is currently slow at Avtar Singh Bedi Wadibandar road. Also Read - Mumbai To Receive Heavy Rainfall On September 9 | 10 Precautionary Measures To Take

One of the residents, took to Twitter and said,”Potholes, and trucks making traffic too slow at Ghodbunder Road, Mumbai Nashik Highway, Bhiwandi Kalher road, Teen Hath Naka.” People especially office goers had a harrowing time reaching their workplaces.

CABS, TAXIS RAMP UP RATES

Adding more to the commuter problems, app-based taxis doubled their surge prices owing to the downpour in the financial capital. People have also been sharing memes on Twitter.

HIGH TIDE TIMING IN MUMBAI

Taking to Twitter, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alerted Mumbaikars about the monsoon weather forecast, high tide, and low tide timings in the finance capital of the country. In a post shared on social media, the civic body said, “Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places”. The civic body also informed about the timings of high tide and low tide. The high tide of 3.77 meters at 3:35 AM and 3.46 meters at 3:15 PM. Low tide of 2.08 meters at 09:05 AM and 1.32 meters at 09:11 PM.

16 September 2022#Weather forecast@08:00hrs:- Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. High Tide:- 03:35 hrs – 3.77 mtr

15:17 hrs – 3.46 mtr Low Tide :- 09:05 hrs – 2.08 mtr

21:11 hrs – 1.32 mtr — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 16, 2022

Mumbai Rains: 28 Districts Worst Hit

A number of 28 districts have been reported affected due to heavy rainfalls in the state including Pune, Satara, Solapur, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Beed, Latur, Washim, Yavatmal, Dhule, Jalna, Akola, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Mumbai Sub, Palghar, Thane, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Sangli, Chandrapur.