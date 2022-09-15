Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars brace yourself as the financial capital is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put the city under orange alert. Moreover, the weather department has also urged the residents to prepare for more rain. “The sky will generally remain cloudy with moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively,” the IMD bulletin said. Parts of Mumbai have been witnessing rains in the past few days leading to waterlogging.Also Read - Travelling To Mumbai Airport? Now Reserve Seats On BEST AC Bus Service For Smooth Travel | Check Steps To Book

Owing to heavy rains in Mumbai, the traffic in various parts of the city has been affected. Also Read - Mumbai To Receive Heavy Rainfall On September 9 | 10 Precautionary Measures To Take

मेट्रो क्रेनच्या बिघाडामुळे रस्ता वळवला आहे दुर्गानगर जंक्शन येथे वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे.

Due to Metro Crane Breakdown ,Road is Diversion Traffic Movement is slow at Durga nagar Junction.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 15, 2022

The city received heavy downpour during the night. This caused inundation in some low lying areas like Sion, but the problem did not persist for long as the water receded after the rain intensity reduced in the morning, said officials. In the 24-hour period, the city received 41.20 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 39.89 mm and 39.04 mm rainfall, respectively.

LOCAL TRAINS RUNNING SMOOTHLY

However, local trains which are considered as the lifeline of the city are running smoothly. In an hourly update, the Central Railway tweeted that local trains were running “normally” between CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara/Khopoli, CSMT/Panvel/Goregaon, Thane to Vashi/Panvel.

CR monsoon update at 07.00 hrs on 15.9.2022. pic.twitter.com/lwU7LbOKkd — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 15, 2022

BMC ISSUES ORANGE ALERT FOR PALGHAR, RAIGAD

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an orange alert for the Palghar and Raigad district for September 15 and 16. Civic authorities and disaster management personnel have been put on standby across the city.