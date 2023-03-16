Home

Mumbai Weather Update: Rains, Thunderstorm Till Weekend; Hailstorm Expected in Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar And Aurangabad

The IMD also said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain is expected in Ahmednagar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nasik, Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Palghar and Thane during next 3-4 hours.

Mumbai weather update: Mumbai on Thursday morning was greeted with fresh downpour. The cloudy, rainy day comes as a relief to the citizens of Mumbai after an early summer in March. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rainfall is expected today in Mumbai.

“Since the last few days, the state has been experiencing higher day temperatures, which has heated the land, causing an incursion of moisture… leading to light drizzle,” said an IMD official.

“There’s a possibility of rain this week. Also, between March 16 and 17, Mumbai may see rain. Meanwhile, parts of interior Maharashtra, like Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad may experience hailstorm along with thunderstorm and lightning,” the official added.

For the second time in the current month, the city recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius on March 12.

The Santacruz observatory (located in suburbs) and the Colaba observatory (located on southern tip of island city) — around 19km apart — recorded temperatures of 39.4 degrees Celsius and 35.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.

According to the IMD, the highest Mumbai temperature in March was 41.3 degrees Celsius recorded at the Santacruz observatory on March 17, 2011. Seven years later, the metropolis (Santacruz observatory) had recorded 41 degrees Celsius on March 26, 2018.

