Home

Maharashtra

Weather Update: Thunderstorm, Rain Warning Issued for Mumbai, Pune And Ahmednagar; See Full Weather Forecast

Weather Update: Thunderstorm, Rain Warning Issued for Mumbai, Pune And Ahmednagar; See Full Weather Forecast

IMD has also forecasted severe weather alerts for Maharashtra for the next two days with light/moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rains and gusty winds with varied intensity.

Thunderstorm, rain warning for Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar (Image: @YashPatkar8)

Maharashtra weather update: A warning for thunderstorms and moderate rains was issued for Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar districts in Maharashtra by the Met department on Tuesday. As per the alerts issued, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places in these districts.

At 9 am on March 7, IMD Mumbai issued a warning, stating, “Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out.”

You may like to read

In the last two days, some parts of Maharashtra had experienced unseasonal rains accompanied by lightning.

Meanwhile, in a separate weather alert, moderate thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over Nagpur and light to moderate rainfall are very likely at isolated places over Akola, Wardha, Yavatmal and Nagpur districts of Vidarbha.

IMD has also forecasted severe weather alerts for Maharashtra for the next two days with light/moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rains and gusty winds with varied intensity.

Thunderstorm is approaching with Moderate to heavy rain with lighting towards Mumbai,Thane, Kalyan-dombivali and surrounding region.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/PqqgcOghwX — WeatherMan of Thane (@UmredkarBhupen) March 7, 2023

Incidentally, the rains come at a time when temperatures have been on the higher side all through February, with the average maximum temperature being 29.5 degrees Celsius, which is the highest since 2016, the IMD official said.

IMD weather forecast here

The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Long. 68°E to the north of Lat. 15°N neighborhood in lower levels. Isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm very likely over Central India during 6th to 8th March, over Maharashtra during 6th to 9th, over Rajasthan and Gujarat on 6th and 7th March. Hailstorm with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Maharashtra on 6th and 7th March and over West Rajasthan, Marathwada and Vidharba on 7th March. Isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph very likely over Jharkhand on 8th and 9th March. Isolated light rainfall also very likely over Odisha during 7th to 10th March and over Gangetic West Bengal on 9th to 10th March. Isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, east Assam and Nagaland on 6th and 7th March. Fall in maximum temperatures over Maharashtra by 2-3 degree Celcius during next 2-3 days and rise by 2-3 degree Celcius thereafter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.