Mumbai: Western Railways To Run 8 Special Local Trains On New Year’s Eve Between Churchgate And Virar

To aid commuters travelling across the city on New Year's Eve, the Western Railway has announced to run eight special local trains from midnight of 31st December, 2022 to 1st January, 2023.

These trains will include 4 in down direction from Churchgate to Virar, and 4 trains in up direction from Virar to Churchgate.

Besides Railways, BEST too will run 50 additional buses on 31st December in various areas of Mumbai including Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach and other beaches keeping in mind the rush of tourists on that day.

THESE SECURITY RULES WILL ALSO COME INTO PLAY

To ensure safety of travellers, more than 6,000 personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) have been deployed on Mumbai’s suburban railway network on New Year’s Eve. In order to facilitate a safe and secure celebration, the Mumbai police has also issued strict guidelines for citizens to follow.

Terrace parties are only be permitted until 12.30 am while parties inside are permitted until 5 am.

A no-objection certificate (NOC) from the society and authorisation from the neighbourhood police station are required for anyone who wished to play music at a terrace party.

Restaurants are permitted to stay open until 1.30 am whereas bars and pubs can be open until 5 am.

This year, Mumbai Police has also permitted the setting off of firecrackers, but not too close to sensitive areas like oil refineries and gas stations.

The traffic police has issued advisory to manage the crowd that will throng the popular party places and iconic tourists spots.