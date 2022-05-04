Mumbai: Mumbai on Wednesday reported 117 covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 10,60,187, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. This is the highest spike in new infections seen in the city since 25 February. It is also for the second consecutive day that Mumbai witnessed the number of cases running into three digits.Also Read - Liquor Shops In Maharashtra To Be Upgraded Soon | Here’s What Costumers Can Expect

The data released by BMC also reveals that a total of 114 out of the 117 new patients were asymptomatic. The symptomatic patients were hospitalised, but only one of them is on oxygen support. Also Read - 'No Flexibility At All', Apple Employees Slam Company's 2-day Work From Home Policy. Deets Inside

Here are some of the key updates

No fatalities were reported due to the disease in last 24 hours. Death toll remained unchanged at 19,563

Mumbai witnessed the number of cases running into three digits for the second consecutive day

On Tuesday, the city had logged 100 new cases

Last week, Mumbai had reported more than 100 infection cases in a row – on 26 and 27 April

7,035 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the city, 1,400 less than the previous day

The total test count has increased to 1,69,22,334

The number of recoveries jumped to 10,39,982 as 112 more patients were discharged from hospitals during the day

Only 15 out of the total 26,009 hospital beds are currently occupied, said BMC

Mumbai’s average recovery rate is 98% and the overall growth rate was 0.008% between 27 April and 2 May, the bulletin said, adding that its case doubling rate is 8,003. At present, there is no sealed building or containment zone in the city. Also Read - Beijing Shuts Down Dozens of Subway Stations to Stem COVID Spread