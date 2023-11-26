Home

Mumbai Woman Duped Of Rs 15 Lakh On Promise Of Arranging India-Pakistan World Cup Match Tickets

The police have arrested a 37-year-old man while his accomplice is on the run.

INDvsPAK World Cup Match Tickets: A Mumbai-based woman entrepreneur was duped of Rs 15 lakh by two men who allegedly promised her tickets for the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match held on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad but did not deliver them to her. The police have arrested a 37-year-old man while his accomplice is on the run.

According to the Police, the complainant used to run an event management company and had paid Rs 34 lakhs to one of the two accused, identified as Saurabh Nikam, for arranging 18 tickets for the Presidency Class of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, Nikam and another accused Venkat Mandala handed only nine tickets to the complainant. When she asked for the rest of the tickets, the duo threatened her and also refused to return the money, said a Mumbai Police official on Sunday adding that Mandala has close links with cricket bookies and with a hotelier based in Mumbai.

A deal for the tickets was allegedly finalised in a bungalow in Juhu, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

India won the match by 7 wickets as Pakistan as the hosts put them into batting first after winning the toss. Pakistan were bowled out for 191 in 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam scored 50 runs while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan scored 49.

India marched home as they scored 192 for the loss of 3 wickets. Captain Rohit Sharma scored 86 runs and Shreyas Iyer contributed with 53 as the target was achieved in 30.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

(With PTI inputs)

