Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 7.5 Lakh in Online Banking Fraud. Here’s How Bank Employee Cheated Customer

Online banking Fraud: Police said nearly 12 fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 7,63,196 were carried out in the victim's account.

Online Banking Fraud: After the victim filed a complaint on March 6, the Bangur Nagar police registered a case for cheating, and forgery.

Mumbai: Another online banking fraud case has emerged in Mumbai in which a bank employee cheated a customer in the name of help in online transactions. A 26-year-old woman in Mumbai on Wednesday alleged that she lost over Rs 7.5 lakh after she was duped by an employee of a bank where she has opened her account.

After the complaint was registered, the Mumbai Police have booked Dinesh Baisane, a State Bank of India (SBI) employee at the bank’s Malad (East) branch.

Giving details, police said Baisane had introduced the victim, Janaki Choubey, to internet banking and mobile banking and he also knew her user ID and password.

Police said Choubey, a resident of Kandivali (East), used to frequently ask Baisane to help her fill out the payment slip appropriately. And Baisane was helping her calculate the amount and fill in the slip and note down the balance amount.

Every time the woman customer visited the bank for any transaction, Baisane would keep her phone intentionally to handle the transaction and provide the OTP, police said.

However, one-day Choubey realised something was not right when she visited the bank with her friend to deposit money on 26 December, last year. After updating the passbook, she noticed that there was only Rs 5 lakh in her husband’s account when the amount was supposed to be around Rs 12 lakh.

Soon after noticing this, the woman customer asked Baisane about the low balance and he gave her vague answers claiming that there could be a problem with the passbook printing machine.

A few days later, the woman customer again asked him for a bank statement and he gave her one showing that there was Rs 12,26,259 in the account. But when she went home to cross-check her own passbook’s statements with the one provided by Baisane, she found numerous discrepancies.

Then, the woman customer went to meet the bank manager, who gave her an actual bank statement, showing only Rs 5,29,046 in the account. After scrutinising the bank statement, she found numerous suspicious transactions under the guise of credit card payments.

Police said nearly 12 fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 7,63,196 were carried out in her account.

After the victim filed a complaint on March 6, the Bangur Nagar police registered a case for cheating, and forgery under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information and Technology Act.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.