Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has filed a case against a businessman in connection with the rape of a woman writer in the Juhu area, reported news agency ANI on Thursday. "A 75-year-old businessman raped a 35-year-old writer in a five-star hotel located in the Juhu area of Mumbai. On the basis of the woman's complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the IPC and got involved in further investigation," a police official was quoted as saying.

According to the information received from the police, the accused threatened the rape victim in the name of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and said that if she complains to the police, he will get her killed. The victim woman lodged a complaint against the businessman at Amboli police station in Mumbai. The woman has alleged that she received a call from the "D" gang threatening her to not register a complaint against the businessman.

The accused businessman had allegedly taken a loan of Rs 2 crore from the victim and did not return it. Also, when the victim tried to raise her voice, the accused businessman and the people associated with Dawood Ibrahim gave direct threats that if she said anything to anyone about this, they would get her killed. The investigation of this case has been currently transferred from Amboli Police to MIDC Police, who are probing the woman's claims.

(With ANI inputs)