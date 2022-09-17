Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old teacher died after she got stuck in a school lift in Mumbai, reported NDTV online quoting the police on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place on Friday in St Mary’s English High School at Chincholi Bunder in Malad, a suburb located in North Mumbai, it added.Also Read - Major Drop In Price Of Gold Today. Check Rate Of Yellow Metal On September 17 In Your City Here

The deceased, Jenel Fernandes was waiting on the sixth floor to get to the staff room on the second floor at around 1 pm, said police. As the door had not shut properly, her bag got caught, bringing her down and crushing her head, showed CCTV footage. Also Read - Maharashtra FDA Cancels Johnson Baby Powder Manufacturing License After Failing Quality Check

The school staff rushed to help her and she was pulled out but was severely injured. She was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival. Also Read - Father Preserves Daughter's Body In Salt Pit For 44 Days Demanding 'Truth' For 'Rape, Murder'

“During the primary investigation, we have registered an accidental death report. Should there be any foul play, we will act accordingly,” Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 11 told NDTV.