Mumbai: A 60-year-old woman allegedly tried to end her life by setting herself on fire outside the Maharashtra secretariat here on Thursday evening. News agency ANI reported that she poured kerosene oil on herself and tried to set herself ablaze at the gate of Mantralaya alleging that she has been framed by Police in a case. She demanded that action be taken against the concerned Police officer and FIR against her be cancelled.