Mumbai: A youth was beaten to death by four people on suspicion of mobile theft in Bhandup area of ​​​​Mumbai. All four accused have been arrested by the Police. Further investigation is in under progress and more details are awaited.Also Read - Mumbai Wakes Up To Heavy Rainfall, Traffic Affected In Parts Of City | Video

Maharashtra | A youth was beaten to death by four people on suspicion of mobile theft in Bhandup area of ​​​​Mumbai. All four accused have been arrested by Police. Further investigation in under progress: Mulund Police — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

Also Read - 7 Things You Should Not Miss In Bombay's Monsoon

Earlier, a mob of around 20-25 people in Mumbra tied up a minor boy to a cement mixer and thrashed him assuming that he was a thief. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Amidst Death Threats Salman Khan Flies Out Of Mumbai To Shoot For 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', Escorted By Police And Bodyguards- Inside Pics & Video