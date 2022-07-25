Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police has informed citizens that Aarey road will remain temporarily shut for 24 hours starting Monday night. The decision to suspend vehicular movement on Aarey road has been taken due to the various works being carried out by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) & Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).Also Read - Mumbai Traffic Update: Aarey Road Temporarily Closed For 24 Hours From 12 AM Tonight. Full Advisory Here

“Aarey Road has been temporarily restricted to vehicular traffic today from 00.01 to 24.00 hrs due to ongoing work by MMRC & MCGM. Kindly use JVLR to commute to Powai/Marol and vice versa,” Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet. Public and motorist can use JVLR road to reach Powai/Marol and vice versa in the meantime. Also Read - Mumbai on Alert As Swine Flu Cases Witness Sudden Rise; 4 Patients on Life Support | Key Points

Aarey Road has been temporarily restricted to vehicular traffic today from 00.01 to 24.00 hrs due to ongoing work by MMRC & MCGM. Kindly use JVLR to commute to Powai/Marol and vice versa. #MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/1SCfTiYtwP — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 25, 2022

Also Read - Attention Mumbai Shop Owners! BMC Extends Deadline To Put Up Marathi Signboards. Check Details

Issuing a circular, Deputy Commissioner office of traffic police, Mumbai said, “Aarey road temporarily closed for 24 hours from 12 am tonight to 12 am tomorrow midnight for various works being carried out by the MMRC & MCGM. Public and motorist can use JVLR road to reach Powai/Marol and vice versa.”

Security upped, protestors detained

The Mumbai police on Monday beefed up deployment in the Aarey colony area and detained two protestors who reached the site despite being served notices under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), reported news agency PTI. The city police have started issuing notices under section 149 of the CrPC, prohibiting unlawful gathering at the protest venue.

According to protestors, only residents are being allowed to enter the Aarey colony area and the police are intercepting people coming from outside. A video of cutting and felling of trees in Aarey is being circulated by protestors on social media. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has diverted a few buses plying on the route due to felling of trees, an official said.